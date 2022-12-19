Local Community rallies behind Roslindale businesses damaged in crash A car crashed into a building on Corinth Street on Sunday causing significant structural damage. A firefighter uses a laser to monitor the building to see if there is any movement. "We are waiting on a structural engineer to arrive. Avoid the area," the fire department tweeted. Boston Fire Department

Members of the Boston community are rallying around Roslindale businesses that were damaged Sunday when a car crashed into the building that houses them, causing the facade of the structure to come down.

The Boston Fire Department said the building was evacuated after the crash on Corinth Street, out of concern that the structure could collapse. The driver of the car was transported for treatment by emergency services.

The fire department urged the public to avoid the area of Belgrade Avenue, Birch Street, and Corinth Street.

A GoFundMe page has been started to aid the businesses impacted by the crash.

“The Fire Department is still assessing the impact of the crash, but we can be sure that the shop owners and their employees will be greatly affected by the sudden loss of their businesses, especially during this holiday season,” organizer Chris Lang wrote on the page.

“As a fellow Roslindale resident, I wanted to find a way to help these business owners and their employees,” he wrote. “I have no direct connection with any of these businesses or their owners, other than I know several of them as fellow Rozzidents.”

As of Monday morning, more than 320 donations totaling over $27,116 had been raised.