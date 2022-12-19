Local Police: If you see a seal in Falmouth, steer clear It was not immediately clear whether Falmouth locals had given the seal a catchy moniker à la Shoebert.

Following in the footsteps of Shoebert, the celebrity seal who took the North Shore by storm earlier this year, a gray seal in Falmouth has made a cranberry bog his temporary home.

The seal “found its way” into the cranberry bogs near 614 East Falmouth Highway, the Falmouth Police Department wrote on Facebook, asking people to stay away.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare said its marine mammal rescue team is monitoring the seal, a young adult male.

“While this is not an ideal place for a seal, it is not in immediate danger and we would like to give the seal the opportunity to make its way back to open water on its own,” IFAW wrote in a Facebook post.

The organization asked members of the public to keep their distance from the seal for safety “and to give it the best chance of exiting the bog without intervention.”

If needed, IFAW said it is working on a place, in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries and Falmouth police, to give the seal a hand.

“Our team is prepared to assess and relocate the gray seal as necessary, but it has not been located this morning,” an IFAW spokesperson told Boston.com Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether Falmouth locals had given the seal a catchy moniker à la Shoebert, though one Facebook user in Beverly — where Shoebert took up temporary residence — suggested “Cranbert.”