Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week.
Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. last Sunday on Interstate 93 northbound in Concord, New Hampshire, according to police. The crash coincided with a storm that blanketed New England with snow.
Roberts was taken to Concord Hospital and died of her injuries Dec. 14, police said.
According to her obituary, the Chocorua, New Hampshire resident spent the entirety of her career with the Governor Wentworth Regional School District, working in special education and serving as a principal, assistant principal, and teacher.
She is survived by her husband, Whipple G. Roberts, four children, two grandchildren, two sisters, and her mother, Marilyn Prive.
“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle,” her obituary reads.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.