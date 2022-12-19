Local Woman killed in crash on snowy N.H. highway identified as longtime teacher, principal “Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle.” New Hampshire State Police shared this photo from a fatal single-vehicle crash on Dec. 11. New Hampshire State Police/Twitter

New Hampshire police have identified the woman killed in a snowy highway crash last week.

Jackleen H. Roberts, 58, was fatally injured in the crash, state police said in a press release.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. last Sunday on Interstate 93 northbound in Concord, New Hampshire, according to police. The crash coincided with a storm that blanketed New England with snow.

Roberts was taken to Concord Hospital and died of her injuries Dec. 14, police said.

According to her obituary, the Chocorua, New Hampshire resident spent the entirety of her career with the Governor Wentworth Regional School District, working in special education and serving as a principal, assistant principal, and teacher.

She is survived by her husband, Whipple G. Roberts, four children, two grandchildren, two sisters, and her mother, Marilyn Prive.

“Jackey was the calm in the storm, link to the chain and piece to the puzzle,” her obituary reads.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

CONCORD, New Hampshire – On Sunday, December 11, 2022 at approximately 8:01 PM, Troopers from the #NHSP #TroopD barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with serious injuries on I-93 northbound, near exit 16. pic.twitter.com/go52fqGVJV — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 19, 2022