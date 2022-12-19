SUV hits State Police cruiser on I-495, injuring trooper and K9

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An SUV hit a State Police cruiser Monday afternoon on I-495 in Hopkinton, injuring both a trooper and police K9.
State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a press release that the cruiser was hit by a 2020 Subaru Forester at 1:44 p.m. while parked in the breakdown lane.
The trooper, a 37-year-old man, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester where he is being observed overnight, Procopio said. The dog was taken to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in North Grafton and is also staying there to be observed overnight.
The driver of the SUV, an 81-year-old Connecticut man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to a hospital, Procopio said.
The crash is still under investigation, and State Police have not yet decided whether to criminally charge the driver of the SUV.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.