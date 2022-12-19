Local SUV hits State Police cruiser on I-495, injuring trooper and K9 The crash happened Monday afternoon in Hopkinton.

An SUV hit a State Police cruiser Monday afternoon on I-495 in Hopkinton, injuring both a trooper and police K9.

State Police spokesperson David Procopio said in a press release that the cruiser was hit by a 2020 Subaru Forester at 1:44 p.m. while parked in the breakdown lane.

The trooper, a 37-year-old man, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester where he is being observed overnight, Procopio said. The dog was taken to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in North Grafton and is also staying there to be observed overnight.

The driver of the SUV, an 81-year-old Connecticut man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to a hospital, Procopio said.

#BREAKING: Sky5 was over a crash on Rt. 495 South in #Hopkinton a short time ago at what appears to be a State Police cruiser involved in a crash.



We are working on getting more information.#wcvb pic.twitter.com/sTxsGQGP3w — Kevin Wiles Jr (@kwilesjrnews) December 19, 2022

The crash is still under investigation, and State Police have not yet decided whether to criminally charge the driver of the SUV.