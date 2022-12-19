Local Tufts evacuates 7 facilities amid third bomb threat in less than a week School officials advised people to avoid the area. Tufts University. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Students, faculty, and staff evacuated seven facilities on Tufts University’s Medford-Somerville campus on Monday after the school received a bomb threat — the third such threat since Wednesday.

In a message to the university’s community posted online, Tufts officials advised people to evacuate Tilton Hall, Lewis Hall, Haskell Hall, Metcalf Hall, Kappa Alpha Theta, Barnum Hall, and Houston Hall.

Authorities were searching those buildings and their surrounding areas Monday afternoon.

“Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid the area,” the school officials wrote. “If you need a place to go, please go to the Gantcher Center at 161 College Ave., Medford.”

The incident was the third of its kind in less than a week. Authorities at Tufts reported an additional but unspecified security threat on Friday morning as well.

On Wednesday, a threat was emailed to Tufts’ diversity department, along with several media organizations including Boston.com, from a self-described “multiracial group” blamed the university for fueling “anti-white racism.”

A second threat came from a similarly-worded email on Thursday, and the email received Monday followed the same pattern.

Investigators found no actual threats in any of the previous incidents.

In a message to the Tufts community last week, University President Tony Monaco said the school increased security patrols after the initial two threats and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

The two incidents had prompted some programs to move their exams online, he wrote.

“I recognize that the past two days have been extremely difficult for our community as we deal with abhorrent and malicious threats against our university and our values,” Monaco wrote on Thursday. “I want to assure you that we remain committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice in every corner of our institution.

“Our vibrant, diverse community, one that embraces learning from each other, gives our university its greatest strength,” Monaco wrote. “There is no greater priority for us than caring for the safety, well-being, and mental health of all our students and the entire community.”