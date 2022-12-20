Local Healey and Driscoll tap executive search firm for new MBTA GM Current General Manager Steve Poftak is set to vacate the position Jan. 3. Commuters at Downtown Crossing during a morning rush hour. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File

Executive search firm Krauthamer & Associates (K&A) will conduct the search for the next general manager of the MBTA as Steve Poftak is set to vacate the position Jan. 3, Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll announced Tuesday morning.

The MBTA has been fraught with trouble during Poftak’s tenure, including major safety issues identified by the Federal Transit Administration. When Poftak steps down, Gov. Charlie Baker will appoint an interim general manager to serve until the next permanent general manager is in place.

“Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll and I hired Krauthamer & Associates because choosing the best person to be the next MBTA General Manager is critical for the future of Massachusetts’ transportation system, economy, workforce, housing sector and economic competitiveness,” Healey in a statement.

Massachusetts needs an experienced MBTA General Manager who will ensure safety, reliability, and accessibility across the system while supporting our workforce.



K&A matches executives with companies in a number of industries, transportation included. Within the field, their past clients include the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, and the Phoenix Valley Metro.

“K&A has a proven track record of hiring strong, qualified and diverse candidates for transit roles in state government,” Driscoll said in a statement. “They understand the industry and are uniquely qualified to support this critical search.”