Local ‘Unnerving’: What the Tufts president said about the school’s 3 bomb threats — before a fourth on Tuesday "The past few days have not been easy." Tufts University David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Tufts University received another bomb threat on Tuesday morning — the fourth made on campus in the last seven days.

“The university has received another threat that may be related to recent events. At this time, the Medford/Somerville campus remains open,” the university said in a public safety alert emailed to the Tufts community at 8:04 a.m. “As we continue to assess the threats, please be assured that Tufts University Police are responding with our local partners to investigate each incident. Please be advised that you will continue to see an increased public safety presence on campus.”

Although the alert did not specify the nature of the threat, Boston.com and several media outlets were copied on an email sent to Tufts just before 7:30 a.m. containing a bomb threat.

The message is the latest in a string of emailed threats to the university, alleging bombs were placed in locations on campus three times in the past week, most recently on Monday. Authorities at Tufts reported an additional but unspecified security threat on Friday morning as well.

Following the third bomb threat on Monday, Tufts University President Anthony Monaco, in a letter to university students and staff, wrote that investigators again found no bombs or suspicious objects.

According to Monaco, the university has increased security and patrols on its Medford-Somerville campus as well as its other campuses. The crews are “ready to respond at any time,” he wrote.

“We are partnering with all relevant agencies, at multiple levels, on the investigation of these threats. Assistance has also been provided by the public safety departments of local peer institutions. I am grateful to everyone for their help at every level,” Monaco wrote.

“The investigation of these threats will take some time and the nature of the investigation prevents us from disclosing much at this time. However, I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to identify the culprits while keeping our community safe.”

Monaco also elaborated on the perceived reasons for the threats.

“Several of the threats have included messages indicating that the emailer(s) are opposed to: our university values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice (DEIJ); the hard work we have done collectively; and the much-needed and difficult conversations within our institution to move forward as a diverse and inclusive community, and as active citizens in our wider society,” he wrote. “Investigators note that it does not necessarily mean that this is definitely the cause of these threats.

“However, I acknowledge that these threats have been unnerving to members of our community, especially those who are deeply involved in DEIJ work, and those who actively participate in these programs, support our colleagues, and work towards our institution’s noble mission,” Monaco continued. “We understand the deep anxiety and fear that you have been experiencing — we are here for you.”

Monaco encouraged students and staff to contact university police should they see or experience anything unusual and to reach out to the school’s mental health services for support.

“The past few days have not been easy,” he wrote. “They have been especially difficult on our colleagues of color and those involved actively in DEIJ efforts, as we move together towards a brighter and more inclusive future. We will do all we can to keep our community safe and protected so that together we can deliver on this important mission.”