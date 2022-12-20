Local Woman medflighted after being pulled from burning house in Acton The victim was picked up by a BostonMedFlight medical helicopter and taken to a Boston hospital.

A woman was rescued from an upstairs corner bedroom of a house on fire in Acton Monday evening, said Acton Fire Department Chief Robert Hart.

Acton Police and Fire responded to a single-family raised-ranch house located at 23 Washington St. at 7:34 p.m. After arriving on scene and seeing the heavy fire showing from the home, they began an interior attack, declared a second alarm response, and found the victim.

She was carried out of the house and transported to Acton-Boxborough Regional High School where she was picked up by a BostonMedFlight medical helicopter and taken to a Boston hospital, according to officials.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, is suffering from injuries including serious smoke inhalation, and the house suffered extensive smoke, fire, and water damage to one corner, plus smoke damage throughout the home.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, Acton Fire said.