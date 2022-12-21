Local Horse escapes from Nantucket farm and, apparently realizing he’s on an island, heads straight for the airport "Handsome escape artist" Jazz was spotted at a local airport Tuesday night.

It’s easy to miss things in the holiday rush at the airport (just ask Kevin McCallister’s parents). But one visitor was tough to ignore — a loose horse from a Nantucket farm.

The Nantucket Current reported that a runaway horse stopped by the local Nantucket Memorial Airport on Tuesday night.

You can officially check off “loose horse at the airport” on your off-season #Nantucket bingo card 😂 pic.twitter.com/QHMPI61fNY — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) December 21, 2022

“The horse is named Jazz and is known as a ‘handsome escape artist’ around the island,” the outlet tweeted.

Fortunately, Jazz made it home for Christmas, without catching a flight: “We’re told he made it home safe and sound,” the Current wrote.