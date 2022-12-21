Local

Horse escapes from Nantucket farm and, apparently realizing he’s on an island, heads straight for the airport

"Handsome escape artist" Jazz was spotted at a local airport Tuesday night.

By Clara McCourt

It’s easy to miss things in the holiday rush at the airport (just ask Kevin McCallister’s parents). But one visitor was tough to ignore — a loose horse from a Nantucket farm.

The Nantucket Current reported that a runaway horse stopped by the local Nantucket Memorial Airport on Tuesday night.

“The horse is named Jazz and is known as a ‘handsome escape artist’ around the island,” the outlet tweeted.

Fortunately, Jazz made it home for Christmas, without catching a flight: “We’re told he made it home safe and sound,” the Current wrote.