Local Officials warn of flooding on Morrissey Boulevard ahead of storm, weekend high tides The state expects lane and potentially road closures on the boulevard due to flooding. Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe, File

State officials are warning drivers to expect lane and potentially road closures on Morrissey Boulevard through the weekend due to flooding from high tides.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation said the closures will likely occur in both directions on Morrissey Boulevard, from Freeport Street to UMass Boston, starting on Thursday and extending through Monday.

The high tides the state is working around are expected to occur Thursday at 9:38 a.m., Friday at 10:29 a.m., Saturday at 11:21 a.m., Sunday at 12:14 p.m., and Monday at 1:08 p.m.

@MassDCR has issued the following traffic advisory for Morrissey Boulevard in Boston: pic.twitter.com/R22gE3IuQ2 — MassDCR (@MassDCR) December 20, 2022

The warning from the state comes as forecasters are predicting that a strong storm arriving late Thursday and through Friday will bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding to the region at a time when astronomical high tides are expected.