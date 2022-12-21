Local Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in Back Bay garage Anyone with information is being urged to contact police. Police released images of the suspect on Tuesday. Boston police

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman reported being physically and indecently assaulted Monday evening in a Back Bay parking garage.

Police said officers responded to the report of the assault at 100 Clarendon St. around 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, a woman told them she’d been physically and indecently assaulted by a man. The woman defended herself, and the man reportedly fled the area on foot toward Stuart Street.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

The suspect was described by the woman as a “Black man wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers,” police said.

Police released images of the suspect on Tuesday and urged anyone with information to contact detectives at 617-343-4683 or by submitting tips anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

If you observe the suspect, police said to call 911.