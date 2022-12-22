Local Card skimming devices found at 7-Eleven locations in Boston Police said they expect other devices to be found in the city and beyond. Card skimming devices are used to steal personal financial information. Police in Boston have found multiple card skimming devices at 7-Eleven stores. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Police are warning about the dangers of card skimming devices after multiple were discovered at convenience stores in Boston this week.

Card skimming devices are often used to steal personal information when victims use their credit or debit cards at businesses. They are installed on card readers and collect information when people go to pay for their purchases. Criminals will then recover the saved information from the devices in order to make fraudulent purchases.

Some skimming devices work by using a tiny camera to record footage of victims entering their PIN numbers, while others emulate keypads and capture PIN numbers that way. Some target the card numbers themselves, rather than PIN numbers.

The skimming devices were found at two 7-Eleven stores: 532 Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square, and 509 Cambridge Street in Allston, according to Boston police. The overlay device used was identified by police as an Ingenico ISC Touch 250, which can be identified by an extended keypad area below the zero.

Additional skimming devices are likely to be found in Boston and nearby communities, police said. These particular devices capture both card numbers and PIN numbers, allowing criminals to make “cloned” cards that can be used to initiate cash withdrawals from banking accounts. Boston police are continuing to investigate, and are partnering with federal officials to process the devices and identify possible suspects.

Skimming devices can be installed on ATMs or point of sale terminals. The FBI has tips on how to spot and avoid skimming devices.