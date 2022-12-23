A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station.
Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting to take a one-time cash payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel.
The lottery said Cicoria was the first winner of $10 million on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She was one of 33 other people who bought or claimed “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 that day.
According to Mass Live, a few other high-prize winners claimed their money on Wednesday. One person cashed in on a $1 million scratch ticket they bought from a Peabody Sunoco gas station. Two others claimed winnings on $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets they purchased in Melrose and West Roxbury.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.