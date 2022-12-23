Local A Cape woman claims $10 million in scratch ticket winnings Helen Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel. Scratch tickets

A Buzzards Bay woman recently claimed her winnings from a $10 million lottery ticket sold at a West Wareham gas station.

Helen Cicoria bought the winning ticket at a Speedy Mart and claimed her prize on Wednesday, opting to take a one-time cash payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Cicoria plans to spend her winnings on home improvements and travel.

The lottery said Cicoria was the first winner of $10 million on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She was one of 33 other people who bought or claimed “$10,000,000 Cash King” tickets worth $600 that day.

Advertisement:

According to Mass Live, a few other high-prize winners claimed their money on Wednesday. One person cashed in on a $1 million scratch ticket they bought from a Peabody Sunoco gas station. Two others claimed winnings on $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets they purchased in Melrose and West Roxbury.