Local Bicyclist killed in Acushnet crash involving large truck The male bike rider suffered ‘grave injuries’ and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

A bicyclist in Acushnet was killed in a crash involving a large truck on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The bicyclist, a man who was not identified pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene on South Main Street just after 12:30 p.m., The Boston Globe reported.

Acushnet police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the crash in the area of 59 South Main St.

Emergency personnel found the bicyclist had suffered “grave injuries,” according to officials. Police said the truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Acushnet and state police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.