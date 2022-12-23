Local Police arrest teen for alleged rape attempt near Wollaston T stop in Quincy A woman fought off an attacker early Friday after he pulled her to the ground, punched her, and tried to remove her clothes, according to officials.

A Dorchester teen is facing assault charges for allegedly attacking a woman at the Wollaston T station in Quincy early Friday, according to authorities.

Quincy police said a woman reported an attempted sexual assault around 1:15 a.m. on Woodbine Street near Cushing Street. The woman said she had just exited the Red Line at Wollaston Station when she was attacked from behind.

The perpetrator hooked his arm around her neck, pulled her to the ground, and then tried to remove her clothing, police said. Despite being punched several times, she was able to fight off the attacker, who then ran towards Wollaston Station, according to officials.

Advertisement:

Police said the woman described the assailant as a white, possibly Hispanic male, wearing a bright red sweater that appeared to be tucked under another piece of clothing. She also noted he was wearing a dark backpack.

Quincy police responded to both Wollaston Station and Quincy Center Station. Officers at the Quincy Center station noticed an incoming train arriving from Wollaston. Once the train arrived, officials said police officers spotted a passenger who matched the victim’s description.

Gustavo Woodward, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault and battery, according to officials. A judge on Friday ordered him held without bail pending a 15-day evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital, according to a CBS report.

Investigators said it appeared that Woodward followed the woman as she exited Wollaston Station.

“Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured. She was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. Our thoughts are with her as she recovers from this traumatic incident,” police said in a social media post.

It was the second attack at Wollaston Station in as many months. On Nov. 12, a 26-year-old man was charged with allegedly kidnapping and repeatedly raping a 64-year-old woman after she left the station.

Advertisement:

Quincy police offered safety tips for those walking alone at night, including carrying a phone, not talking on a phone as you walk, keeping your head up and paying attention to your surroundings, not wearing earbuds, and heading toward a populated area if you spot someone suspicious. Police also advised people to carry pepper spray and reminded residents that Massachusetts law allows anyone 18 years or older to obtain and carry it, with no permit needed.