Local Flight cancellations, delays mar holiday travel at Logan There were 75 cancellations and 300 delays in Boston as of Monday night, according to Flight Aware. A woman is wrapped in a blanket resting on a seat at Terminal A at Logan Airport on Friday ahead of Christmas. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (metro)

Logan Airport was a frustratingly busy place to be Monday as travelers faced flight cancellations and delays just a day after Christmas.

There were 75 cancellations and 300 delays in Boston as of 7:45 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

Southwest topped the list with 28 cancellations and four delays. JetBlue followed behind with 13 cancellations and 140 delays.

Among the other airlines affected by both cancellations and delays were Cape Air, Delta, Spirit, United, and Jazz, per the flight tracker. Another 18 airlines experienced flight delays, but no cancellations as of 7:45 p.m.

In a statement on its website, Southwest acknowledged that “continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable” as the result of winter weather.

The airline said that it had been “fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent,” but the winter storm had disrupted flights across its network.

“With no concern higher than ultimate safety, the people of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every customer,” Southwest wrote. “We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize.”

Across the U.S., there were more than 3,800 cancellations and more than 7,100 delays on Monday, Flight Aware reported.

“The ticket agent said there’s nothing she can do for me,” one traveler told WBZ-TV on Monday. She has nothing for later, she had nothing for Tuesday, she has nothing for Wednesday and the only thing she has is for Thursday and there’s no guarantee.”

Another traveler told WBZ that their flight was delayed due to frozen pipes in the bathroom on the plane.