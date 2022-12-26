Local Crews use water from the Merrimack River to fight morning blaze in Haverhill Multiple fire hydrants also malfunctioned Monday morning at the scene of another fire just a town over in Merrimac.

When a nearby hydrant wouldn’t work, firefighters turned to the Merrimack River for water to help fight a house fire Monday morning in Haverhill, according to multiple news reports.

The homeowner at 100 Coffin Ave. called 911 around 7:30 a.m., reporting electrical issues with their hot tub, Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien told Boston 25 News.

Multiple agencies assisted Haverhill at the scene including firefighters from Groveland, Lawrence, Methuen, and Salem, New Hampshire, a Facebook post by Mass Fire Buffs, which was shared by Haverhill Fire Department, noted.

The single-family home was destroyed and the Salvation Army has stepped up to help those who were displaced, NBC10 Boston reported.

“No injuries to firefighters. Everybody’s healthy,” O’Brien said, WCVB reported. “All the occupants got out, fortunately. I know the homeowner is being seen for some smoke inhalation at this point.”

Video of firefighters battling the blaze was shared on Twitter.

BREAKING: Crews dumping water on Coffin Ave. home in Haverhill after fire breaks out. Man on scene who knows the homeowner says family got out safely, firefighters are pumping water from the Merrimack River @boston25 pic.twitter.com/ons26gGMGV — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) December 26, 2022

Multiple fire hydrants also malfunctioned at the scene of another fire Monday morning just a town over in Merrimac, fire officials said in a statement.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. and the hydrant issues were likely caused by the cold, but firefighters were able to use water from arriving trucks and officially declared the two-alarm fire at 63 Church St. under control by 8:42 a.m., officials said.

“The firefighting effort was not adversely affected” by the hydrant issues, the department said.

Units from Amesbury, Salisbury, West Newbury, as well as East Kingston, New Hampshire, and Newton, New Hampshire, provided mutual aid.

No injuries were immediately reported at the multifamily home. At least one of the two families living at the 2 1/2-story wood-framed house will be displaced until repairs are made. Both families were at least temporarily displaced while utility service was disconnected amid firefighting efforts, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.