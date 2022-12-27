Local Douglas woman struck, killed at end of driveway The crash remains under investigation.

An elderly Douglas woman died Monday after she was hit by a car at the end of her driveway, officials said.

Douglas police reported receiving “numerous 911 calls” around 1:30 p.m. about a pedestrian struck by a car in the area of 93 West St.

Officers found the woman in the roadway at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court, police said in a statement.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was treated at the scene and then taken to Harrington Hospital in Webster where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries, according to officials.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was at the end of her driveway when a 2013 Honda CRV traveling northwest on her street hit her, police said.

Officials have not revealed yet whether the driver will face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation by Douglas police and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Unit.