Man rescued after falling through ice in Winchester

A man was rescued and taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after he fell through the ice at Winter Pond in Winchester.

Winchester firefighters responded to the scene at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving a report that someone had fallen through the ice, Winchester Fire Chief Rick Tustin confirmed by email.

At the scene, first responders said the man, who was not identified, was visible above the ice and they were able to rescue him within 15 minutes of arriving using ice rescue equipment.

The man was taken to Winchester Hospital to be treated after crews rescued him from the icy water.

The fire chief did not have an update on the status of the man as of Tuesday.