Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Sharon

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday night in Sharon, according to local police.
The crash, which remains under investigation, happened shortly before 9 p.m. at North Main Street and Bayberry Drive, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
