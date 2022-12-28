Local An 18-year-old stopped to help another driver in N.H. Then he was hit in an ensuing crash. The victim was transported to a hospital with serious bodily injury, police said. His status is not known at this time.

An 18-year-old was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, state police said.

Troopers responded to the scene on Raymond Wieczorek Drive near the intersection of Roundstone Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Chevy pickup truck was disabled near the center median of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, west of the Roundstone Drive intersection, police said.

The driver of a 2016 Honda Civic had stopped to help the driver of the pickup when a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta crashed into the pickup and also hit the Civic’s driver, who was outside of his vehicle at the time, police said.

The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as Jonathan Griffin, an 18-year-old man from Auburn, New Hampshire. He was transported to a hospital with serious bodily injury, police said. His status is not known at this time.

The driver of the Volkswagen Jetta remained at the scene and is cooperating with police amid the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to it is asked to contact Trooper First Class Nathaniel Goodwin at [email protected]