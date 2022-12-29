Don’t toss that Christmas tree just yet. Feed it to these goats instead.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Taking down the Christmas tree doesn’t have to be all that baaaaad this year.
Instead of tossing that tree to the curb, consider recycling it at a local farm and let some hungry goats enjoy a festive feast.
Local farms are once again accepting tree donations, so long as the trees have not been sprayed with any chemicals, preservatives, or paints. Essentially, any tree that was freshly cut and not purchased from a big box store where pesticides may have been applied. Trees must also be free of any tinsel and ornaments so that they are safe for goats and other livestock to consume.
See below for some local farms accepting donations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire:
Each farm has its own rules and drop-off guidelines, so be sure to check their website or contact them for specifics.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.