Local Don’t toss that Christmas tree just yet. Feed it to these goats instead. No, really, we're not kidding.

Taking down the Christmas tree doesn’t have to be all that baaaaad this year.

Instead of tossing that tree to the curb, consider recycling it at a local farm and let some hungry goats enjoy a festive feast.

Local farms are once again accepting tree donations, so long as the trees have not been sprayed with any chemicals, preservatives, or paints. Essentially, any tree that was freshly cut and not purchased from a big box store where pesticides may have been applied. Trees must also be free of any tinsel and ornaments so that they are safe for goats and other livestock to consume.

Advertisement:

See below for some local farms accepting donations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire:

Each farm has its own rules and drop-off guidelines, so be sure to check their website or contact them for specifics.

9 Babb Road

17 Unity Lane

232 Montgomery Road

827 Green St.

127 Williams Road

201 Pond St

92 South St.

614 Province Road

217 Portsmouth Ave.

130 Twin Brook Road