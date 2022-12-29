Local Dog dies after falling through ice on Malden River in Everett Everett fire officials are warning of the dangers of attempting to walk on any local bodies of water, regardless of how frozen they may appear to be. Everett Firefighters Dylan D'Ambrosio and Patrick Neary attempted to rescue a dog from the Malden River on Wednesday. Unfortunately, the dog died from its injuries. Everett Fire Department

A dog died Wednesday after falling through the ice into the frigid waters of the Malden River in Everett, fire officials confirmed.

“Unfortunately, it’s that time of year again,” the Everett Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “The local bodies of water appear to be frozen enough to walk on by people and dogs alike. IT IS NOT SAFE FOR ANYONE TO WALK ON THE ICE!”

Firefighters responded to the river at about 4 p.m., after receiving a report of a dog in the water.

Firefighters Dylan D’Ambrosio and Patrick Neary suited up and entered the frigid water to rescue the dog, officials said.

“The ice was too thin to walk on, but thick enough to require the members to slowly break thru to reach the little dog,” the department explained. “The members then had to navigate their way back thru the ice and frigid water to shore.”

Once they got the dog out of the water, crews attempted to resuscitate the young pet, but the dog succumbed to its injuries.

“Though the outcome was not the one we hoped for, members of the Everett Fire Department, Everett Police Department and Cataldo Ambulance went above and beyond to attempt to save the dog’s life and should be proud of their efforts,” the department said.

At least one person, apparently speaking on behalf of the pet’s family, commented on the post, noting that the 1-year-old dog’s name was Ella.