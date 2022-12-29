Local

Mass. Pike lanes closed after truck strikes overpass

Police said the truck hit the Auburn Street bridge in Newton, which is closed until further notice.

By Abby Patkin

Eastbound traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike was down to one lane Thursday morning after a truck struck an overpass in Newton, according to police.

In a tweet just before 10 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said the truck hit the Auburn Street bridge, located in the Auburndale neighborhood. A pneumatic lift for a dumpster was in a raised position on the truck, hit the bridge, and was sheared off, state police said in a later tweet.

WHDH reported that a damaged heavy duty truck was pulled off to one side of the road.

State police said there were minor injuries reported following the crash. The right lane and break-down lane under the bridge remain closed for inspection and repairs, the department wrote on Twitter around noon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a bridge inspection team was onsite.

The Newton Police Department tweeted that the bridge is closed until further notice, advising drivers to expect delays. WCVB’s traffic map showed slowdowns stretching out to Framingham.