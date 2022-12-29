Local Mass. Pike lanes closed after truck strikes overpass Police said the truck hit the Auburn Street bridge in Newton, which is closed until further notice.

Eastbound traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike was down to one lane Thursday morning after a truck struck an overpass in Newton, according to police.

In a tweet just before 10 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said the truck hit the Auburn Street bridge, located in the Auburndale neighborhood. A pneumatic lift for a dumpster was in a raised position on the truck, hit the bridge, and was sheared off, state police said in a later tweet.

UPDATE-Right lane and BDL of Pike under Auburn St. Bridge in #Newton remain closed for inspection/repairs. Bridge is closed to traffic until work is completed. Bridge was hit by a truck with a pneumatic lift for a dumpster. Lift was in raised position, hit bridge & sheared off. https://t.co/H0T9hEFIYp pic.twitter.com/jJP4LSxlgf — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 29, 2022

WHDH reported that a damaged heavy duty truck was pulled off to one side of the road.

State police said there were minor injuries reported following the crash. The right lane and break-down lane under the bridge remain closed for inspection and repairs, the department wrote on Twitter around noon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a bridge inspection team was onsite.

The Newton Police Department tweeted that the bridge is closed until further notice, advising drivers to expect delays. WCVB’s traffic map showed slowdowns stretching out to Framingham.

Be advised the Auburn Street bridge over the Mass Pike will be closed until further notice due to a truck accident on the Pike Eastbound. Mass Pike Eastbound is down to one lane, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/GVImyXC8AM — Newton MA Police Dept. (@newtonpolice) December 29, 2022