Investigators probe death at Medford fire scene

Firefighters who responded to an outdoor fire in Medford Friday discovered the remains of a man in nearby debris, according to officials.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said the Medford Fire Department responded to 295 Middlesex Ave. at around 5:30 a.m. Friday following a 911 call.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in a wooded area at the rear end of the property, according to a statement.

As firefighters worked to suppress the fire, they discovered the body, which they described as an adult male. Fire officials said the victim was “clearly deceased in the debris of a small encampment.”

Fire officials said that the fire did not appear suspicious.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the deceased person and determine the official cause of death.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Medford Fire Department, Medford Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the offices of the Middlesex District Attorney.