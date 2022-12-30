Local Three injured when two vehicles roll over on I-93 in Stoneham Firefighters used hydraulic extrication tools to rescue one of the passengers trapped in the car.

Three people were injured in a multi-car crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Stoneham Fire Chief Matthew Grafton said fire officials responded to a report of a rollover crash on the northbound lanes just before Montvale Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said two vehicles rolled over onto their side. One of the cars landed in the breakdown lane, and the other ended up about 50 yards up the road in the high-speed lane.

A third vehicle that was involved in the crash but did not roll over also came to a stop in the high-speed lane, about 100 yards further up the road, according to officials.

Advertisement:

One of the rolled-over vehicle’s occupants became trapped, forcing fire officials to use hydraulic extrication tools to cut the roof off the car to free the victim. That person and two others were taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington to be treated for their injuries.

Images shared on social media show traffic at a standstill as crews worked the crash scene.

(OOA) Stoneham, MA *MVA/ENTRAPMENT* Interstate 93 NB by Montvale Ave – Multi vehicle crash with a double rollover and entrapment, additional ambulances requested, avoid the area and use caution – 12/30 – 13:20 #MATraffic #I93NB #StonehamMA pic.twitter.com/bIXHEVDb1b — Rockingham Alerts (@RockinghamAlert) December 30, 2022

Officials did not release the names or conditions of the victims. Massachusetts State Police are currently investigating the crash.

“All the crews worked together and did a great job,” said Stoneham Fire Capt. Jim Marshall.