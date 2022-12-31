Local State police locate break-in suspect hiding in a large tree with infrared camera After a car chase, a police helicopter found the suspect in Southborough, according to officials.

The person suspected of breaking into Shoe Supply, a sneaker boutique in Worcester, attempted to flee law enforcement but was caught in a tree, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police used an infrared camera attached to a helicopter to find the suspect. Officials released this video footage alongside a statement about the arrest.

Around 2:15 a.m. Friday, Massachusetts State Police responded to a call to help Worcester police who were attempting to arrest the suspect, according to the statement.

Worcester and state police initially pursued the suspect via car on Route 146 southbound and later the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound. According to the statement, the suspect drove a 2010 Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan.

Advertisement:

After an approximate 20-mile chase, state police in Southborough put down a tire deflation device to stop the Mercedes, according to the statement.

When the suspect’s car ran over the device, the car crashed into the woods by the road and the suspect ran, according to police

K-9 officers, Massachusetts State Police troopers, and a state police helicopter with an infrared camera searched the woods and found the suspect 25-30 feet off the ground in a large tree near a home on Cordaville Road in Southborough, according to the statement.

Police said the suspect climbed down the tree and was taken into custody.

The person is being charged with commercial breaking and entering, and additional charges pertaining to the car chase, according to the statement. The suspect was not immediately identified by police.