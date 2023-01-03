Local 4 ejected when car goes airborne, rolls onto Southeast Expressway in Quincy Authorities said speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

Four people were ejected from a rollover crash Monday morning when the vehicle struck a curb, caught air, and landed onto the Southeast Expressway in Quincy, according to authorities.

Two of the passengers were transported to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries following the crash, Quincy police said in a Facebook post.

The other two were taken to South Shore Hospital. One person has since been discharged and the other is in stable condition, police said.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on I-93 southbound at the Furnace Brook Parkway exit after receiving reports of a rollover with people ejected and the car on fire, Friends Of Quincy Firefighters IAFF Local 792 shared on Facebook.

Advertisement:

A preliminary investigation indicates that the car had been traveling down Ricciuti Drive when it hit a curb, went airborne, rolled over several times, and landed on I-93, police said.

Authorities added that speed appeared to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Quincy Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.