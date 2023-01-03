Local 5-year-old dies from injuries after Chicopee Christmas Eve fire “This is a tragedy for them and for our community.”

A 5-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained in a house fire on Christmas Eve, officials said.

On Dec. 24, the Chicopee Fire Department responded to a fire in the area of 759 Chicopee St. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that the boy was still inside. They rescued the boy, who was seriously injured, officials said. He was given immediate medical care before he was transported to a local hospital.

“On behalf of the Chicopee Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to this innocent child’s family and loved ones,” Chicopee Fire Chief Stamborski said in a statement Tuesday. “This is a tragedy for them and for our community.”

The fire caused “significant damage” to the three-story, multi-family home, the department wrote in a statement. One other occupant and a firefighter are recovering from their injuries, officials said, while about 15 people were displaced. The building’s occupants are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire was investigated by local and state police and fire departments. Investigators believe that the fire started in the third-floor living room but were unable to determine the exact cause, officials said.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey advised families to prepare for house fires in the wake of the tragedy.

“Tragically, most fatal fires occur in the place we feel safest – our own homes,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Please take a moment today to check your smoke alarms to be sure they’re working properly and within their 10-year useful lifespans. Develop a home escape plan with two ways out that you can use in the event of a fire, and be sure everyone in your family can safely use them.”