Local 17-year-old reportedly armed with knife shot and killed by NH police Mischa Fay's death was ruled a homicide.

A 17-year-old boy reportedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by police in Gilford, New Hampshire, Sunday night, authorities said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., Gilford police responded to a 911 call to 5 Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife. Police say they encountered the armed resident, identified as Mischa Fay, inside the home. During the encounter, one officer discharged a stun gun and another fired his weapon, killing Fay.

Fay was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A Tuesday morning autopsy determined that the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the chest, which was ruled a homicide.

No one else was injured in the incident, officials said, and the responding officers did not have body cameras.

The incident remains actively under investigation, and further details will not be released until after the officers’ interviews are completed.