Local 4 tractor-trailers filled with cardboard catch fire in Attleboro It took about two hours to get the fire under control, according to firefighters.

Four tractor-trailers filled with cardboard caught fire and burned for hours at an industrial property in Attleboro on Monday evening.

The Attleboro Fire Department said in a news release that around 7 p.m. Monday, crews responded to reports of fire at an industrial property on Pleasant Steet.

At the scene, firefighters found four tractor-trailers on fire, the department said. The tractor-trailers were filled with cardboard, which fueled the fire.

It took approximately two hours to get the fire under control, the department said, and crews stayed on scene until around 1 a.m. They returned to the scene of the fire Tuesday morning to wet down smoldering areas.

The property is listed as belonging to Umicore, a circular materials technology company based in Belgium and Germany. Umicore was not immediately available for comment Wednesday evening.

No injuries caused by the fire were reported, the department said. Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.