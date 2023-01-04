Local 4 tractor-trailers filled with cardboard catch fire in Attleboro It took about two hours to get the fire under control, according to firefighters.

Four tractor-trailers filled with cardboard caught fire and burned for hours at an industrial property in Attleboro on Monday evening.

The Attleboro Fire Department said in a news release that around 7 p.m. Monday, crews responded to reports of fire at an industrial property on Pleasant Steet.

At the scene, firefighters found four tractor-trailers on fire, the department said. The tractor-trailers were filled with cardboard, which fueled the fire.

It took approximately two hours to get the fire under control, the department said, and crews stayed on scene until around 1 a.m. They returned to the scene of the fire Tuesday morning to wet down smoldering areas.

Advertisement:

No injuries caused by the fire were reported, the department said. Firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the Pleasant Street property belongs to Umicore, a global materials company with an office in the vicinity. Umicore was not involved in the fire and Boston.com regrets the error.