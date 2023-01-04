Local ‘Unbelievable’: Residents demand action after cars repeatedly vandalized on East Boston street “It’s going to come out of everyone’s pockets. Whoever is doing it, please stop.”

East Boston residents are demanding action after multiple cars on one neighborhood street were vandalized twice in under a month.

The first incident of damage, which included key scratches, to at least three to five cars near 126 Bremen St. was reported to police on Dec. 5, according to Boston police. Then, before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, two calls reported to police that the same group of cars near 126 and 156 Breman St. had been damaged again.

Police said Wednesday no arrests have been made and the investigation into the vandalism is ongoing.

But residents of the street are calling on the city to take action as they face paying hundreds of dollars to make repairs to the vehicles.

“My deductible is $500,” Roberto Muniz told Boston 25 News. “I’m better off just fixing it myself. Everybody works hard for their money. It’s not OK for you to go and ruin other people’s things.”

Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told CBS Boston her car was damaged in December and that she was glad she waited to get it fixed since it was vandalized again this week.

She said the city needs to step up patrols in the area.

“The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable,” she said.

According to Boston 25 News, surveillance video from the neighbors captured a suspect going from car to car on each side of the street around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The neighbors planned to turn the surveillance video over to investigators, according to the station.

“It’s going to come out of everyone’s pockets,” Michael Hernandez told Boston 25 News. “Whoever is doing it, please stop.”

"[If] he gets caught, what happens to us? Nothing! We still have to pay."