Local Teacher and student sent to hospital after fight in Mattapan The teacher was injured after trying to intervene in a fight among students.

A teacher and a student at a Boston school were sent to a hospital Wednesday following a fight in Mattapan, police said.

The incident involved a teacher at the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot school on Outlook Road, Boston Police confirmed. The teacher was injured after trying to intervene in a fight among students.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson told WCVB-TV that the incident occurred off campus and after school hours.

Both the teacher and the student were transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this news,” a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement to WCVB. “All Boston Public Schools community members deserve to feel safe and free from bullying and violence. Nothing is more important than the safety of our children and staff and providing our young people with a learning environment that makes them feel physically and emotionally safe, respected and academically challenged. We are committed to ensuring that all students have access to the social-emotional support they need, and we are grateful to the school staff, BPS Safety Services and the Boston police for their quick response.”