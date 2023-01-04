Local ‘#travelfail’: TSA confiscates throwing knives, tactical knife bracelet, and flare in carry-on at Logan Massachusetts State Police questioned the passenger, who explained that he works outdoors as a drone pilot and had forgotten to take the equipment out of his bag.

An outdoorsman with a carry-on bag including throwing knives and fire starters was stopped by Transportation Security Officers at Boston Logan International Airport last month after he forgot to remove the equipment from his bag, according to a spokesman for TSA New England.

The incident took place Dec. 5 at a JetBlue checkpoint, TSA spokesman Daniel Velez confirmed in an email to Boston.com.

In a search of the passenger’s bag, officers found a flare, three throwing knives, a torch lighter, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet, Velez said.

Massachusetts State Police questioned the passenger, who explained that he works outdoors as a drone pilot and had forgotten to take the equipment out of his bag, the spokesman said.

State police confiscated the items and allowed the passenger to continue on into the airport, Velez said. No arrest was made.

Meanwhile, a record number of guns were detected at Logan Airport in 2022.

