Local Divers search Salem waters in connection to missing Maine man Michael Gray, 31, was last seen in Peabody last month.

Divers searched the waters at Juniper Beach in Salem on Wednesday night as authorities continued looking for a Maine man last seen in Peabody last month.

NBC 10 Boston reports the crews were looking for Michael Gray, 31.

Peabody police said in December Gray apparently disappeared after he called them for help opening his vehicle on the night of Dec. 10.

Peabody Police (MA) Department is seeking the public's assistance locating Michael Gray of Maine. Michael was reported missing from a family member on 12-11-2022 at 10:33 am.

Mr. Gray was last seen after being locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/xN75YT2Zk0 — Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) December 12, 2022

When he could not get into the car, police gave him a ride to a family member’s workplace on Main Street, police said.

A family member reported him missing the next day at 10:33 a.m., authorities said.

According to police, before Gray was reported missing, clothing was found near the beach, NBC 10 Boston reports.

Police did not initially believe the clothing was connected to Gray’s disappearance, but following further investigation, authorities decided to search the beach and its nearby waters.

Salem police and the Massachusetts State Police conducted the search, with Criminal Investigation Divisions from Salem and Peabody police also on scene, the news station reports.

Gray is described as a white male with long brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a 2015 black Ford Escape with license plate number 7AF586, police said in December.

Anyone with information regarding Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-538-6323 or 978-531-1212.