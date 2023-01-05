Dunkin’ honors 95-year-old regular with birthday surprise

Newsletter Signup
A lifelong Dunkin’ fan was treated to a special surprise from his favorite coffee shop chain Thursday.
Fred Brown, known affectionally as “Uncle Fred,” has been walking a mile every day for the past 40 years to his local Dunkin’ on Lewis Street in Lynn. He celebrated his 95th birthday on Thursday, and the company decided to let Brown know how valued of a customer he is.
Brown was surprised to find a birthday party set up for him in the shop Thursday morning, complete with cake, balloons, donuts with his picture printed on them, and presents.
Brown received 95 gift cards, one for each year of his life.
“I’m rich!” he exclaimed.
Brown even got a hug from Cuppy, the official Dunkin’ mascot.
