Local Authorities identify 30-year-old Billerica man killed in New Year’s Eve crash “He was the happiest spending time with his friends and family.”

Authorities on Thursday released the name of the 30-year-old Billerica man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve in Chelmsford.

Nicholas Kiesinger was driving on Route 110 around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 31 when he struck two utility poles, causing his vehicle to roll over, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. The 30-year-old from Billerica was transported to a local hospital where he later passed away.

According to the obituary for Kiesinger, he died New Year’s Day from his injuries.

A lifelong Billerica resident, Kiesinger was a 2011 graduate of Shawsheen Valley Technical High School where he studied carpentry. According to his family, he was working as a roofer in Chelmsford.

“Nick’s abilities didn’t stop at roofing, he was a jack of all trades,” his loved ones wrote. “In his spare time he enjoyed snowboarding, skateboarding, and fishing with his brothers. He looked forward to his Sunday adventures with his partner Jessa, which he included his beloved dog Gucci. He was the happiest spending time with his friends and family.”

Visiting services for Kiesinger are being held Saturday in Billerica, according to the obituary.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the DA’s office.