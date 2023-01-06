Commuter rail train strikes car stuck on tracks in Ashland

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A commuter rail train struck a car that got stuck on the tracks in Ashland Thursday night, MBTA Transit Police said.
The driver, an adult man, took a wrong turn near Front Street and ended up on the tracks around 7 p.m. Unable to drive off the tracks, he got out of the car, according to police.
The train then hit the vehicle, though transit police reported no injuries. The car was towed away from the scene.
The incident delayed service by approximately 30 minutes, according to police.
The MBTA confirmed on Twitter that Worcester Line Train 527 — the 6:05 p.m. train from South Station — was briefly running behind schedule between Framingham and Worcester Thursday night.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.