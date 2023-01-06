Local Commuter rail train strikes car stuck on tracks in Ashland The driver exited his car when he realized he was stuck, according to MBTA Transit Police. There were no injuries.

A commuter rail train struck a car that got stuck on the tracks in Ashland Thursday night, MBTA Transit Police said.

The driver, an adult man, took a wrong turn near Front Street and ended up on the tracks around 7 p.m. Unable to drive off the tracks, he got out of the car, according to police.

The train then hit the vehicle, though transit police reported no injuries. The car was towed away from the scene.

The incident delayed service by approximately 30 minutes, according to police.

The MBTA confirmed on Twitter that Worcester Line Train 527 — the 6:05 p.m. train from South Station — was briefly running behind schedule between Framingham and Worcester Thursday night.

1/5 at 7PM an adult male took a wrong turn in vicinity of Front Street Ashland and ended up on #MBTA commuter rail tracks. The driver was unable to drive V off tracks exited V and the V was struck by the train. NO injuries V towed from scene. Service delayed approx. 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wBDZjfekH4 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 6, 2023