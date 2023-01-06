Local Man arrested, charged in connection with vandalism of cars in East Boston Santos Moscoso is facing 38 counts of willful and malicious destruction of property.

Boston police on Thursday made an arrest in connection with the repeated vandalism of cars in East Boston.

Santos Moscoso, 47, of East Boston was arrested at 74 Summer St. on “several” warrants out of East Boston District Court related to incidents of vandalized vehicles in the neighborhood, according to police. He is facing 38 counts of willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

The arrest follows days after residents on Breman Street in East Boston called for the city to address the repeated damage, including key scratches, done to their vehicles in less than a month.

Police said Moscoso will be arraigned in East Boston District Court.