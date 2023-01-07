This NYC baker has the perfect birthday cake for old school Bostonians

Newsletter Signup
This New York City baker made the perfect cake for old school (or new school) Bostonians known for having the forbidden, mega-unhealthy Boston breakfast — a large coffee from Dunkin and a cigarette.
Miranda Bucciero, also known as @bakebythepound, started her journey sculpting this cake with an image of a box of Marlboro cigarettes and the caption “things I never thought I’d be sculpting out of fondant when I became a cake decorator.”
The next reply is an image of a rather large Dunkin cup made of cake next to the aforementioned box of Marlboros captioned, “Anyways look at this 70th birthday cake.”
Bucciero is half of the duo behind Flour Power NY, a bakery based out of New York City that ships worldwide. Maybe that 70th birthday cake was commissioned by a Bostonian after all?
Several of the replies to the Tweet wondered where business inquiries could be made to secure a cake like this for their mother’s birthday. The answer would likely be the “Customs/Corporate/Wholesale” section of the bakery’s website.
Other internet users are all too familiar with this breakfast option based on the series of Tweets describing this very phenomenon.
