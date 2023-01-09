Local 1 flown to hospital after serious crash on Route 1 in Westwood The crash closed off many exits.

One person was flown to a hospital Monday after a serious crash on Route 1 in Westwood near the exit to I-95.

Westwood police were the first to tweet about the crash at 11:47 p.m., saying that Route 1 was closed in both directions due to a car crash.

A medical helicopter was landing on Route 1, police said, and at least one power line was down as a result of the crash.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 Rt 1 North & Rt 1 South closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Power to traffic lights in Islington also out. Medflight landing on Rt 1. Please avoid Rt 1 both directions. — Westwood Police (@WestwoodPD) January 9, 2023

A few minutes later, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted that the crash occurred on Route 1 at the I-95 south exit, and that many exits on Route 1 and I-95 were closed.

Crash with pole/wires down and serious injuries in #Dedham on US-1-SB Exit at I-95. Rt-1 SB is currently closed after Rt I-95. I-95 SB Ex 29B is closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 9, 2023

Westwood police tweeted that Eversource was on scene to reset a power line a little after 1:30 p.m.

Rt 1 North and South remain closed for the next 20-30 minutes while Eversource resets a pole. Please continue to avoid the area at this time. https://t.co/chDbxtAx1h — Westwood Police (@WestwoodPD) January 9, 2023

Just before 2:30 p.m., Westwood police tweeted that Route 1 north had been reopened completely and that Route 1 south had a lane open.

Advertisement:

It is unclear how many cars were involved in the crash, what caused the crash, who the victim was, and whether there was more than one victim.

No further information about the crash has been released. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.