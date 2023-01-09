Two men hospitalized after daytime shooting in Brockton

Newsletter Signup
Two men were shot in Brockton on Monday, sending them to the hospital, The Boston Globe reported.
Both of the people who were shot are residents of Fall River. They are aged 26 and 20, according to the Globe. Their identities have not been released.
The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman streets. After they were shot, the two men drove to a gas station at 261 North Main St. They were brought to a local hospital.
Brockton police are urging anyone with relevant information to call detectives at 508-941-0234.
