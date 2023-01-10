Local Man killed in fall from Utah chair lift identified as UNH graduate Christian Helger, 29, of Millcreek, Utah, worked at the ski mountain where he died. UNH faculty and alumni shared a photo of Christian Helger on Facebook. Recreation Management and Policy at UNH

A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after he was ejected from a ski lift chair at Park City Mountain in Utah.

Christian Helger, 29, of Millcreek, Utah, fell into a ravine Jan. 2 after a pine tree fell onto his ski lift’s cable and caused his chair to vertically move up and down. Summit County Investigators believe the tree hit the cable behind where the man was seated.

Helger was found unresponsive, authorities said. Park City Mountain Ski Patrol attempted lifesaving efforts, which were unsuccessful. Helger was a member of the ski patrol himself, according to authorities.

“The entire Summit County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends, the Park City Mountain Ski Patrol team that worked to save one of their own, and the entire Park City Mountain team as they grieve this tragic loss,” the Summit County sheriff’s office wrote.

The University of New Hampshire’s Outdoor Leadership and Management faculty and alumni posted a tribute to Helger Jan. 6.

“Christian’s generous spirit touched many people across different outdoor communities from his experience guiding, moving in the mountains, and working in remote medicine. We send our deepest condolences to his family and many friends,” the group wrote.