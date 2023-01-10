Local Police seek Malden man missing since New Year’s Eve Bruce Crowley, 56, was last seen in Provincetown and was reported missing Jan. 4. Police found Bruce Crowley's car in a Provincetown parking lot. Provincetown Police Department

The Malden and Provincetown police departments are seeking a man reported missing after he spent the weekend of New Year’s Eve in Provincetown.

Bruce Crowley, 56, was reported missing Jan. 4. He is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Crowley was last operating a gray 2011 Mini Cooper with a Massachusetts license plate. The police departments said that the vehicle was located in a Provincetown parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Provincetown Police Department at 508-487-1212 or the Malden Police Department at 781-397-7171.