Local Longtime N.H. firefighter and paramedic dies at 48 in motorcycle crash His colleagues who responded attempted to perform life-saving care before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

Hudson Fire Department is mourning one of its own after lieutenant and paramedic Todd J. Berube, 48, was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

Berube’s motorcycle crashed into the side of a sedan on Route 102 Monday around 6 p.m., the New Hampshire Union Leader reported. He wore a helmet and the first responders – his colleagues – attempted to perform life-saving care before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

“We wish to offer Todd’s family, friends and coworkers our most sincere condolences as we all process this tremendous loss,” the Hudson Fire Department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Known as “Woody” to friends, according to a Professional Firefighters of Hudson IAFF Local 3154 Facebook post, Berube spent two decades with the Hudson Fire Department. There, he “was well known for his dedication and pride of the fire service and for his love of his family,” the Hudson department writes.

His service career started as a call firefighter with the Milford Fire Department. He joined the Hudson Fire Department in 2002 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2017.

Hudson Fire Chief Scott Tice told the Union Leader that “there’s a lot of heartache [in the department], but they are holding up well,” and that there will be peer support counseling available for those in need. “They are leaning on each other for support,” he added.

Tice, who responded to the call for assistance that night, said this is a “very personal” matter because of Berube’s place with the department. He added that first responders on site will “get all the support they need.”

Berube also dedicated his time as a call firefighter starting in 2020 with the Litchfield Fire Department, where he won its 2021 “Firefighter of the Year Award.” He also acted as the Litchfield Fire Rescue’s training officer and “spent countless hours during his three-year tenure ensuring Litchfield firefighters were trained to the highest level possible” according to a Litchfield Fire Rescue Facebook post.

“Todd was looked up to by many members of the department and is a tremendous loss,” the same post reads.

The Professional Firefighters of Hudson wrote of some of Berube’s accomplishments with them, including the implementation of the RED Shirt Friday Program to honor fallen veterans.

A funeral is still being scheduled, and the Hudson Fire Department said it will release information when it becomes available.