Local Porbeagle shark washes up dead on Cape beach despite rescue efforts by good Samaritan Scientists will perform a necropsy to determine the shark’s cause of death.

A porbeagle shark washed up dead this week on the Cape despite efforts by a good Samaritan to rescue it when it became stranded off Sagamore Beach.

Shark biologist John Chisholm said he was alerted to the stranded shark on Monday afternoon and by the time he got to Sagamore Beach, a good Samaritan had moved the struggling fish into deeper water.

“But clearly it was not well,” Chisholm wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately it didn’t last the night and washed up at low tide.”

He said a necropsy will be performed on the shark to determine its cause of death.

“As sad as it is that this shark did not survive, it will help us learn more about this species,” he said.

