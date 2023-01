Local Vigil held in Cohasset for missing mother Ana Walshe The mother of three was last seen on Jan. 1. People gathered on Cohasset Common for a Community Interfaith Prayer Vigil for Ana Walshe. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

A vigil was held Thursday on Cohasset’s Town Common for Ana Walshe, the mother of three who was last seen on Jan. 1. Here are photos and social media posts from the vigil.

Ana Walshe was last seen on Jan. 1. – Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Dozens have gathered here in the Cohasset Common to pray for Ana Walshe at an interfaith vigil starting shortly. Latest on Rush Hour at 5:15 ET. pic.twitter.com/KdA6QWMYzl — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) January 12, 2023

A moment of silence at a vigil for Ana Walshe #wbz pic.twitter.com/pEDslsNLpC — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) January 12, 2023

– Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Very moving community Interfaith Prayer Vigil for Cohasset resident Ana Walshe. pic.twitter.com/uaOUkmta3Z — Cohasset143 (@cohasset143) January 12, 2023

– Barry Chin/Globe Staff

A vigil is underway on Cohasset town common to share thoughts and prayers for Ana Walshe who remains missing. #wbz pic.twitter.com/CItJalKnpV — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) January 12, 2023

Cohasset community has gathered at the town common for a vigil to pray for Ana Walshe and her three children; Ana has been missing since January First. The children are in state custody. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/nsQHwhWJ5q — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) January 12, 2023

A candlelight vigil on Cohasset common – run by members of clergy – is going on now as resident pray for Ana Walshe and her children. pic.twitter.com/HFoquMkuQ1 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) January 12, 2023