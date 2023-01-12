Local Hingham Apple Store finally reopens — with crash barriers The store has been closed since an SUV plowed into it in November, killing a New Jersey man. Police process the scene of a deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham in November, 2022. David L. Ryan/Boston Globe

The Hingham Apple Store that a driver crashed into in November, killing one person, reopened Wednesday.

The store, part of the Derby Street Shops complex, now has metal barriers out front designed to stop vehicles and prevent another tragic incident, The Patriot Ledger reported.

On Nov. 21, an SUV driven by 53-year-old Bradley Rein plowed through the store’s glass facade, injuring at least 20 and killing Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. Bradley was working for GMS Construction at the time, and was hit by the car as he moved a barrier in front of the store.

Rein, of Hingham, was arrested shortly after the crash and charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle. Rein pleaded not guilty, and told police that the crash was an accident. Rein said that his foot became stuck on the accelerator while driving through the parking lot, and he tried to brake with his left foot but he could not stop.

Rein also told police that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the crash, and voluntarily took an initial breathalyzer test, which found a “zero” blood alcohol content reading, prosecutors said in court. Rein said he had no medical conditions that impaired his ability to drive, and the SUV did not have any known mechanical issues, officials said. Rein is due back in court in March.

Several of the people injured in the crash filed a lawsuit against Apple, claiming that the incident could have been avoided if barriers were in place at the time.

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited Massachusetts in late November, speaking with survivors of the crash who were recovering at South Shore Hospital.