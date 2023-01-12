Local A Western Mass. TV reporter shared her Boston accent outtake — and Twitter loved it "New Hampsha is just fine by us."

A western Mass. news reporter was given the gubernatorial go-ahead Thursday to pronounce “New Hampshire” the Boston way.

Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for WWLP, let her Boston accent slip out in the middle of a report and shared the outtake on Twitter.

“Parts of this bill are similar to the executive orders that have already been put in place in New Hampshire,” she said, pronouncing Hampshire as Hamp-sha instead of Hamp-sure, and then quickly correcting herself.

“Sometimes that Boston accent slips out when you least expect it,” she tweeted along with the video.

But New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu kindly endorsed her pronunciation in his retweet of her video.

“New Hampsha is just fine by us,” he wrote.

